    TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024

    TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A crowd watches on as Jason Womack, U.S Space Force chief of branch development, delivers remarks during the inaugural TEDxVandenbergSFB at Vandenberg Space Force, Calif., March 22, 2024. VSFB is the first U.S. Space Force installation to host a TEDx event, where nine speakers spoke to 150 guests both in-person and online on topics relating to the military and space, along with community-building and professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:07
    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    TEDx
    TEDxVandenbergSFB

