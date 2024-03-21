TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024

A crowd watches on as Jason Womack, U.S Space Force chief of branch development, delivers remarks during the inaugural TEDxVandenbergSFB at Vandenberg Space Force, Calif., March 22, 2024. VSFB is the first U.S. Space Force installation to host a TEDx event, where nine speakers spoke to 150 guests both in-person and online on topics relating to the military and space, along with community-building and professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

