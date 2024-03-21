From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keishnel Smith, Maj. Carlos Torres and Airman Karla Torres, pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Torres family has had military serving members dating from the Spanish American War to current day. (Courtesy photo)
Bravery in Tandem: A Family of Warfighters
