From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keishnel Smith, Maj. Carlos Torres and Airman Karla Torres, pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Torres family has had military serving members dating from the Spanish American War to current day. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:37 Photo ID: 8303958 VIRIN: 240322-F-F3205-1002 Resolution: 960x960 Size: 256.69 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravery in Tandem: A Family of Warfighters [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.