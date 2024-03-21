The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held their Company Change of Responsibility ceremony where 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren passed the guidon to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker. BACH and the SRU wish a warm welcome to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker as he steps into his new role, and heartfelt gratitude to 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren for his dedicated service to the SRU and to his country as he prepares for his retirement. We wish you all the best on your next journey!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:43 Photo ID: 8303950 VIRIN: 240322-D-DQ133-1021 Resolution: 7448x4965 Size: 5.6 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SRU Conducts Detachment Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.