    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SRU Conducts Detachment Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 11]

    SRU Conducts Detachment Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held their Company Change of Responsibility ceremony where 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren passed the guidon to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker. BACH and the SRU wish a warm welcome to 1st Sgt. Neil Baker as he steps into his new role, and heartfelt gratitude to 1st Sgt. Adam Holmgren for his dedicated service to the SRU and to his country as he prepares for his retirement. We wish you all the best on your next journey!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8303950
    VIRIN: 240322-D-DQ133-1021
    Resolution: 7448x4965
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRU Conducts Detachment Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

