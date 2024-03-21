First responders huddle at the incident command post on Hunter Army Airfield as they work to resolve a hostage situation during the integrated protection exercise March 21. The IPE was built to give the Directorate of Emergency Services police and fire services multiple reps at practicing harrowing situations, including active shooter response and hostage situations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 11:01 Photo ID: 8303158 VIRIN: 240321-A-VK588-3143 Resolution: 1871x1068 Size: 1.32 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield holds integrated protection exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.