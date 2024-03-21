Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield holds integrated protection exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Edward Blackmon 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    First responders huddle at the incident command post on Hunter Army Airfield as they work to resolve a hostage situation during the integrated protection exercise March 21. The IPE was built to give the Directorate of Emergency Services police and fire services multiple reps at practicing harrowing situations, including active shooter response and hostage situations.

