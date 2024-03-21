An Air Force Wildland firefighter from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, walks through the smoke during a prescribed burn at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 13, 2024. Prescribed burns are utilized to clear out dead brush and invasive plant species, while promoting fresh growth of new plants and improving native habitats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zion Dillahunt)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: DAYTON, OH, US
This work, Prescribed Burn at Huffman Prairie [Image 2 of 2], by Zion Dillahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.