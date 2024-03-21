Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prescribed Burn at Huffman Prairie [Image 1 of 2]

    Prescribed Burn at Huffman Prairie

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Zion Dillahunt 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force Wildland firefighter from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, walks through the smoke during a prescribed burn at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 13, 2024. Prescribed burns are utilized to clear out dead brush and invasive plant species, while promoting fresh growth of new plants and improving native habitats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zion Dillahunt)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 09:07
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prescribed Burn at Huffman Prairie [Image 2 of 2], by Zion Dillahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    Environmental
    WPAFB
    Prescribed-Burn

