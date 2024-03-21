Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea-wide women's retreat takes place for third year [Image 2 of 2]

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Chaplain (Capt.) Nikki Reeves, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital and 121st Field Hospital chaplain, speaks to women, March 3, 2024, during the We Grow Together conference at the Dragon Hill Lodge in Yongsan in Seoul. The conference gathered Christian women across the U.S. Forces Korea community for a three-day, two-night retreat with the theme of "Be Still and Know." (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 00:16
    Location: 11, KR
    This work, Korea-wide women's retreat takes place for third year [Image 2 of 2], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    We Grow Together
    Christian Women's Retreat

