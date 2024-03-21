PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2024) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Gasper Peña, from Rockport, Texas, fires the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 23:29
|Photo ID:
|8302456
|VIRIN:
|240318-N-PA221-1167
|Resolution:
|6146x4097
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor fires M2HB machine gun [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT