Sailor fires M2HB machine gun

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2024) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Gasper Peña, from Rockport, Texas, fires the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

