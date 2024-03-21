Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor fires M2HB machine gun [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailor fires M2HB machine gun

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS John S. McCain (DDG56)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2024) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Gasper Peña, from Rockport, Texas, fires the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
