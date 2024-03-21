Munson Army Health Center welcomes MEDCOM Commanding General

Col. Shane Mendenhall, Commander, Munson Army Health Center, welcomed Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, to the health center March 19. Izaguirre traveled to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she was joined by U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, West, Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis to brief students at the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College's School for Command Preparation. Munson supports Fort Leavenworth and the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center through readiness, wellness, and healthcare for service members, retires, and their families.

