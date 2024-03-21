Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center welcomes MEDCOM Commanding General [Image 2 of 2]

    Munson Army Health Center welcomes MEDCOM Commanding General

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Col. Shane Mendenhall, Commander, Munson Army Health Center, welcomed Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, to the health center March 19. Izaguirre traveled to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she was joined by U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, West, Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis to brief students at the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College's School for Command Preparation. Munson supports Fort Leavenworth and the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center through readiness, wellness, and healthcare for service members, retires, and their families.

