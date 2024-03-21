Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA visits Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. National Headquarters

    MO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, briefs staff members during a visit to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, March 21, 2024. Dan West, national adjutant general of the VFW, was among those in attendance and learned of the agency’s mission. The event was one of several leading up to the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 16:36
    Location: MO, US
    engagement
    VFW
    partnership
    Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

