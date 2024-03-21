DPAA visits Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. National Headquarters

Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, briefs staff members during a visit to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, March 21, 2024. Dan West, national adjutant general of the VFW, was among those in attendance and learned of the agency’s mission. The event was one of several leading up to the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

