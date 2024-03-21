Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast

Crewmembers from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick pose for a photo with Royal Canadian Navy Vessel HMCS Yellowknife crewmembers off the coast of Ketchikan, Alaska March 14, 2024. The objectives of the Coast Guard search and rescue program are to reduce loss of life, injury, and property damage in the maritime setting, minimize risks to responders, maximize resource utilization, and uphold global leadership in maritime search and readiness proficiency and impact. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

