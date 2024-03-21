Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast

    KETCHIKAN, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crewmembers from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick pose for a photo with Royal Canadian Navy Vessel HMCS Yellowknife crewmembers off the coast of Ketchikan, Alaska March 14, 2024. The objectives of the Coast Guard search and rescue program are to reduce loss of life, injury, and property damage in the maritime setting, minimize risks to responders, maximize resource utilization, and uphold global leadership in maritime search and readiness proficiency and impact. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8301901
    VIRIN: 240314-G-TR299-1003
    Resolution: 2160x1620
    Size: 304.14 KB
    Location: KETCHIKAN, AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast
    Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast
    Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy conduct search and rescue exercise off Alaska coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Canada
    Coast Guard
    Ketchikan
    Royal Canadian Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT