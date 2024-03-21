Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight and a half-month deployment operating in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation, March 21, 2024. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Bataan
    U.S 2nd Fleet
    LHD 5
    Navy
    military homecoming

