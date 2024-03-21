NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023

The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport in fiscal year 2023 reached $1.7 billion. The report is available for review here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2023.pdf
