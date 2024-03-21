Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport in fiscal year 2023 reached $1.7 billion. The report is available for review here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2023.pdf

