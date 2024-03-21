NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023

NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached $1.7 billion in fiscal year 2023. Of its total operating budget, $711 million was spent by Division Newport in civilian payroll and labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and repair, and military payroll, while $1 billion funded contracts.



"NUWC Division Newport has a tremendous impact on our local, state and regional economies,” Technical Director Marie Bussiere said about the report. “It’s a great example of how important the work is at Division Newport, especially regarding our nation’s security and support of the U.S. Navy fleet. It’s also a great illustration of the work we do while supporting our vision of ‘Undersea Superiority, Today and Tomorrow.’ Educational Outreach worked with more than 10,000 students in 2023 and those programs are preparing the engineers and scientists of tomorrow."



Division Newport's employee base includes 3,585 federal civilian employees and 57 military members with a total gross payroll of $582 million. Of the full-time government civilian staff, 73% are classified as scientists or engineers, with 86% having four-year degrees and 30% having graduate-level degrees. This includes 1,981 bachelor’s degrees, 937 master’s degrees and 156 doctoral degrees.



In addition to the government workforce, Division Newport contracted for approximately 2,990 work years during fiscal year 2023, which ran from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, from companies located in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, bringing its combined government, military and contractor workforce to 6,632 positions.



Of the approximately $1 billion spent on contracts, small business obligations accounted for about $545 million. About 92.9% of Division Newport's contract obligations paid for new services in Rhode Island and 95.7% percent of fiscal year 2023 contracts were competitively awarded.



Academic and intellectual outreach in 2023 included 12 programs and 38 educational partnerships that totaled $1.37 million and reached 10,030 students in pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 programs.



In 2023, Division Newport had 150 active cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs), four university contracts and employees published 155 technical papers. Between fiscal years 2019 and 2023, Division Newport employees have generated 82 patented inventions.



Division Newport operates under the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) model, which means it receives funds from multiple “customers” to execute tasking within its assigned mission. Those utilizing the NWCF model receive no directly appropriated funding and operate like a nonprofit business with a “customer-provider” relationship. Division Newport’s incoming funds for fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.6 billion.



In 2023, the Navy and Marine Corps represented Division Newport’s largest customer with $862 million in funding. The next largest were private parties at $20 million, other Department of Defense outfits at $12 million, and the Air Force with $7 million. Incoming funds from the Army and other governments represented approximately $3 million.



Click here to view the report. [link- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2023.pdf]



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:03 Story ID: 466752 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.