    Coast Guard members march in NYC’s 263rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 3 of 7]

    Coast Guard members march in NYC’s 263rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York crew members participate in the 263rd New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2024. The event included more than 150,000 participants marching in the parade and more than 2 million spectators lining the streets of 5th Avenue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    IMAGE INFO

