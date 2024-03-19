Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM House Testimony [Image 1 of 6]

    SOCOM House Testimony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Chistopher P. Maier, assistant secretary of defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflicts, and Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commader fo the U.S. Special Operations Command, testify before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. March 20, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
