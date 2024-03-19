Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard hosts 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C. [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard hosts 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks to guests during the 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C., March 20, 2024. The State of the Coast Guard Address speaks to the vision for the service. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8300062
    VIRIN: 240320-G-LB502-6438
    Resolution: 6172x4115
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hosts 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard hosts 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C.
    Coast Guard hosts 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C.
    Coast Guard hosts 2024 State of the Coast Guard Address in Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Coast Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Admiral Linda Fagan
    2024 State of the Coast Guard Address

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT