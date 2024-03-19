Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Legislature passes trio of bills supporting Guard members and families

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard members join Governor Jay Inslee as he signs House Bill No. 1943 on March 19, 2024 at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. House Bil 1943, Relating to the Washington National Guard Post Secondary Education Grant Program, Primary Sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt helps Guard families with paying for college. (Courtesy Photo)

    Washington
    Legislature
    Washington National Guard

