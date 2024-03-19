Washington National Guard members join Governor Jay Inslee as he signs House Bill No. 1943 on March 19, 2024 at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. House Bil 1943, Relating to the Washington National Guard Post Secondary Education Grant Program, Primary Sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt helps Guard families with paying for college. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 18:56
|Photo ID:
|8300050
|VIRIN:
|240319-D-MN117-4791
|Resolution:
|982x741
|Size:
|308.3 KB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Legislature passes trio of bills supporting Guard members and families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
State Legislature passes trio of bills supporting Guard members and families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT