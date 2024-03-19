571st MSAS MTT: Building Partnership Capacity in Guatemala

Military service members with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron and Comando Aéreo Central (CACEN) spoke about similarities between the two Air Force units during a base tour at CACEN “La Aurora” in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Feb. 20, 2024. Guatemala 23-23 was a month-long training mission between the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron’s mobile training team and the Guatemalan Air Force that was centered around logistics readiness, material management and aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

