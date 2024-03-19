Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    571st MSAS MTT: Building Partnership Capacity in Guatemala [Image 27 of 28]

    571st MSAS MTT: Building Partnership Capacity in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Military service members with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron and Comando Aéreo Central (CACEN) spoke about similarities between the two Air Force units during a base tour at CACEN “La Aurora” in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Feb. 20, 2024. Guatemala 23-23 was a month-long training mission between the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron’s mobile training team and the Guatemalan Air Force that was centered around logistics readiness, material management and aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8299553
    VIRIN: 240220-F-BQ943-7609
    Resolution: 7342x4882
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    This work, 571st MSAS MTT: Building Partnership Capacity in Guatemala [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    571 MSAS MTT: Building Partnership Capacity in Guatemala

    Guatemala
    Partnership
    AIr Advisor
    571 MSAS
    Partner Nation

