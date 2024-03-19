Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC Commanding General visits NAMRU San Antonio [Image 3 of 3]

    USAMRDC Commanding General visits NAMRU San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 19, 2024) – Stephen Guetersloh, a research scientist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Directed Energy Health Effects Directorate, gives a tour of a RF anechoic chamber to Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC), along with Dr. Mark Dertzbaugh, MRDC principal assistant for Research and Technology, and others, at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. Bailey and his team toured the facility and received a series of briefings ranging from Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine to Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

