    Admiral Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff, U.K., visits U.S. Army Europe and Africa Headquarters [Image 1 of 2]

    Admiral Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff, U.K., visits U.S. Army Europe and Africa Headquarters

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Susanne Goebel 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Adm. Sir Tony Radakin, KCB ADC, Chief of Defence Staff, U.K., visits the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 18, 2024, and is greeted by Gen. Darryl Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The Admiral, joined by fellow members of the U.K. Defence Forces, discussed security cooperation initiatives in the region. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa provides ready, combat-credible land forces to deter, and, if necessary, defeat aggression from any potential adversary in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Susanne Goebel).

