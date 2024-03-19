Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (March 15, 2024) Mike Makin, NAVFACSYSCOM MIDLANT Archaeologist and Cultural Resources Program Manager onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown provides an overview of the some of the historic sites and culturally significant locations onboard the installation for staff members assigned to the installation’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). He is pictured here providing some meaningful historical interpretation at one of the culturally significant sites onboard the installation at the Lee House. The original plantation style home is considered to be one of the oldest structures onboard any naval installation within the continental United States. The home and area, also known as Kiskiak, was named after the Native American tribe that resided in the area. The home was constructed around 1650 on land granted to Richard and Henry Lee. The home was kept in the Lee family for nine generations until the U.S. Government took it over in 1918. Today the home remains where it originally stood, and is part of the Virginia Historic Landmark registry. NWS Yorktown’s FFSC is part of the larger Fleet & Family Support Program (FFSP), which promotes self-reliance and resiliency to strengthen the military and its family members, supports mission readiness, assists commanders in planning for and responding to family readiness needs, and facilitates building a strong community network of services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

