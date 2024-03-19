Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACV Mechanics and Operators Perform Maintenance Underway [Image 3 of 5]

    ACV Mechanics and Operators Perform Maintenance Underway

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Megan May, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle mechanic assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs a crane operator to lower an ACV cooling unit during a maintenance exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8297539
    VIRIN: 231114-M-HY848-1085
    Resolution: 7352x4904
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACV Mechanics and Operators Perform Maintenance Underway [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harpers Ferry
    15th MEU
    Integration
    Maintenance
    Modernization
    ACV

