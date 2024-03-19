U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Megan May, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle mechanic assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs a crane operator to lower an ACV cooling unit during a maintenance exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 16:32 Photo ID: 8297539 VIRIN: 231114-M-HY848-1085 Resolution: 7352x4904 Size: 7.2 MB Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACV Mechanics and Operators Perform Maintenance Underway [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.