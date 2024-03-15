MCJROTC cadets with William B. Travis High School tour Camp Pendleton

Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets with William B. Travis High School learn about an MV-22 Osprey during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2024. The tour provided cadets the opportunity to experience a military lifestyle and gain an understanding of various military careers and opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

