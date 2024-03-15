Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets with William B. Travis High School learn about an MV-22 Osprey during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2024. The tour provided cadets the opportunity to experience a military lifestyle and gain an understanding of various military careers and opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8295575
|VIRIN:
|240313-M-FS018-1409
|Resolution:
|4303x6455
|Size:
|25.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCJROTC cadets with William B. Travis High School tour Camp Pendleton [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT