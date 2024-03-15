Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Community Cancer Study Current Timeline Graphic

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    A graphic created in Adobe Illustrator depicts the current timeline of the Missile Community Cancer Study as it began around December 2022. This graphic was first released online via the Air Force Global Strike Command website on March 13, 2024, with the intention of accompanying the latest news article from AFGSC's Public Affairs Office regarding the recent updates on the MCCS by way of a virtual town hall held Feb. 23, 2024, by AFGSC commander, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, with other senior Air Force leaders from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the AFGSC Surgeon General's Office. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

