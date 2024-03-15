Missile Community Cancer Study Current Timeline Graphic

A graphic created in Adobe Illustrator depicts the current timeline of the Missile Community Cancer Study as it began around December 2022. This graphic was first released online via the Air Force Global Strike Command website on March 13, 2024, with the intention of accompanying the latest news article from AFGSC's Public Affairs Office regarding the recent updates on the MCCS by way of a virtual town hall held Feb. 23, 2024, by AFGSC commander, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, with other senior Air Force leaders from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the AFGSC Surgeon General's Office. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

