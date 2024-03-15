IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing

Students from Class 63 attended a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing where General Laura J. Richardson delivered a keynote address in Washington, D.C., on March 14, 2024. General Richardson emphasized collaboration and education in addressing security challenges, acknowledging students from the Inter-American Defense College. Senator Jack Reed invited Class 63 to be recognized during the hearing, and students engaged with Senator Angus S. King Jr. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

