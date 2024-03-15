Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing [Image 99 of 100]

    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Students from Class 63 attended a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing where General Laura J. Richardson delivered a keynote address in Washington, D.C., on March 14, 2024. General Richardson emphasized collaboration and education in addressing security challenges, acknowledging students from the Inter-American Defense College. Senator Jack Reed invited Class 63 to be recognized during the hearing, and students engaged with Senator Angus S. King Jr. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 14:02
    Photo ID: 8294898
    VIRIN: 240314-F-VO743-1074
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing [Image 100 of 100], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing
    IADC Congresional Field Study, SASC Hearing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Senate
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    SASC
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT