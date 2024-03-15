The new payment system installed at the fuels center includes a scanning device, at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, March 7, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 01:54
|Photo ID:
|8293605
|VIRIN:
|240307-M-TC552-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.72 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly installed [Image 3 of 3], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CATC Camp Fuji Fuels System Upgrades
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT