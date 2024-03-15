Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly installed [Image 3 of 3]

    Newly installed

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    The new payment system installed at the fuels center includes a scanning device, at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, March 7, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 01:54
    Photo ID: 8293605
    VIRIN: 240307-M-TC552-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly installed [Image 3 of 3], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CATC Camp Fuji Fuels System Upgrades

    TAGS

    Japan
    DLA
    CATCCampFuji
    Fuelspayment

