Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 01:54 Photo ID: 8293605 VIRIN: 240307-M-TC552-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.72 MB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Newly installed [Image 3 of 3], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.