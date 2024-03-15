U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. Air Combat Command’s F-22 Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8293427
|VIRIN:
|240317-F-IP635-1380
|Resolution:
|3322x4153
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
