Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show open house

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. Air Combat Command’s F-22 Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

