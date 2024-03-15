240316-N-ZV473-1072 BOSTON (Mar. 16, 2024) Commanding Officer, USS Truxtun (DDG 1043), Cmdr. Chance Smith, addresses guests during a reception onboard Truxtun while in port in Boston, Mar 16th, 2024. Truxtun arrived in Boston for a scheduled port visit. She currently serves as part of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT). SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring the capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of the United States national interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 This work, USS Truxtun Hosts Reception While in Port in Boston, by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.