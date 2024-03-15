Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun Hosts Reception While in Port in Boston

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    240316-N-ZV473-1072 BOSTON (Mar. 16, 2024) Commanding Officer, USS Truxtun (DDG 1043), Cmdr. Chance Smith, addresses guests during a reception onboard Truxtun while in port in Boston, Mar 16th, 2024. Truxtun arrived in Boston for a scheduled port visit. She currently serves as part of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT). SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring the capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of the United States national interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

