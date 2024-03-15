Mark Flotow, author of "In Their Letters, In Their Words: Illinois Civil War Soldiers Write Home," speaks at the Illinois State Military Museum on March 16 in Springfield, Illinois. Flotow spoke about General William Tecumseh Sherman's visit to Camp Butler just outside of Springfield in 1861. The Illinois State Military Museum tells and preserves the proud 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 18:29 Photo ID: 8292561 VIRIN: 240316-A-OH563-3734 Resolution: 3357x1588 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local Author Speaks at Illinois State Military Museum About Camp Butler and General Sherman [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.