    Local Author Speaks at Illinois State Military Museum About Camp Butler and General Sherman [Image 3 of 4]

    Local Author Speaks at Illinois State Military Museum About Camp Butler and General Sherman

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Mark Flotow, author of "In Their Letters, In Their Words: Illinois Civil War Soldiers Write Home," speaks at the Illinois State Military Museum on March 16 in Springfield, Illinois. Flotow spoke about General William Tecumseh Sherman's visit to Camp Butler just outside of Springfield in 1861. The Illinois State Military Museum tells and preserves the proud 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8292561
    VIRIN: 240316-A-OH563-3734
    Resolution: 3357x1588
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
    This work, Local Author Speaks at Illinois State Military Museum About Camp Butler and General Sherman [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CampButler Sherman NationalGuard Illinois History

