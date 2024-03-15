USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea in the Red Sea

240205-N-PS818-1040 RED SEA (Feb. 5, 2024) Logistics Specialists sort cargo nets during a vertical replenishment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Feb 5. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 Location: RED SEA