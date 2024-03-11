Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smallbore Olympic Trials To Be Held on Fort Moore, Again

    Smallbore Olympic Trials To Be Held on Fort Moore, Again

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Soldiers will compete in U.S. Olympic Trials - Rifle/Pistol Smallbore Shooting - Part Three at Fort Moore March 17-19. The three-day event is the final step for the shooting sports governing body, USA Shooting, to qualify the rifle and pistol athletes who will represent the Nation at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

    (This photo is from the 2021 Smallbore Olympic Trials, which were also held at Fort Moore.)

