U.S. Army Soldiers will compete in U.S. Olympic Trials - Rifle/Pistol Smallbore Shooting - Part Three at Fort Moore March 17-19. The three-day event is the final step for the shooting sports governing body, USA Shooting, to qualify the rifle and pistol athletes who will represent the Nation at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
(This photo is from the 2021 Smallbore Olympic Trials, which were also held at Fort Moore.)
This work, Smallbore Olympic Trials To Be Held on Fort Moore, Again, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USA Shooting Holds Olympic Trials at Fort Moore, Soldiers Seek Olympic Berth
