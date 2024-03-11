Smallbore Olympic Trials To Be Held on Fort Moore, Again

U.S. Army Soldiers will compete in U.S. Olympic Trials - Rifle/Pistol Smallbore Shooting - Part Three at Fort Moore March 17-19. The three-day event is the final step for the shooting sports governing body, USA Shooting, to qualify the rifle and pistol athletes who will represent the Nation at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.



(This photo is from the 2021 Smallbore Olympic Trials, which were also held at Fort Moore.)

