USA Shooting Holds Olympic Trials at Fort Moore, Soldiers Seek Olympic Berth

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Soldiers will compete in U.S. Olympic Trials - Rifle/Pistol Smallbore Shooting - Part
    Three at Fort Moore March 17-19. The three-day event is the final step for the shooting sports
    governing body, USA Shooting, to qualify the rifle and pistol athletes who will represent the
    Nation at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

    Athletes from around the Nation will compete for Olympic Berth in four events: Women’s 25m
    Sport Pistol, Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol and Men’s and Women’s 50m Smallbore.

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team will be seeking spots
    on Team USA in both the Men’s and Women’s 50m Smallbore events. They will compete in
    qualifying relays on both Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Finals, and Team USA selections, will be on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 p.m. for the men and at
    3:15 p.m. for the women.

    MEDIA ATTENDANCE: For media who wish to attend, please text the USAMU PAO at (706) 464-
    6154 to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Moore. Pick-up times will be 30 minutes before the
    match start times listed above. Note: Soldiers will not be available for interviews until AFTER the
    Finals.

    DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Moore Access
    Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.

