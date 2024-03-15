USA Shooting Holds Olympic Trials at Fort Moore, Soldiers Seek Olympic Berth

U.S. Army Soldiers will compete in U.S. Olympic Trials - Rifle/Pistol Smallbore Shooting - Part

Three at Fort Moore March 17-19. The three-day event is the final step for the shooting sports

governing body, USA Shooting, to qualify the rifle and pistol athletes who will represent the

Nation at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.



Athletes from around the Nation will compete for Olympic Berth in four events: Women’s 25m

Sport Pistol, Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol and Men’s and Women’s 50m Smallbore.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team will be seeking spots

on Team USA in both the Men’s and Women’s 50m Smallbore events. They will compete in

qualifying relays on both Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Finals, and Team USA selections, will be on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 p.m. for the men and at

3:15 p.m. for the women.



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: For media who wish to attend, please text the USAMU PAO at (706) 464-

6154 to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Moore. Pick-up times will be 30 minutes before the

match start times listed above. Note: Soldiers will not be available for interviews until AFTER the

Finals.



DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Moore Access

Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.

