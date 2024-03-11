U.S. Army Spur Holders assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment walk back to the start of their lane during the 1-14 CAV Spur Ride on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 12, 2024. Spur Holders walk with the teams in the spur ride and run the different lanes for the spur candidates. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8291849
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-CK914-1245
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Final Ride: 1-14 CAV hosts their last Spur Ride [Image 21 of 21], by PFC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT