The Final Ride: 1-14 CAV hosts their last Spur Ride

U.S. Army Spur Holders assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment walk back to the start of their lane during the 1-14 CAV Spur Ride on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 12, 2024. Spur Holders walk with the teams in the spur ride and run the different lanes for the spur candidates. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

