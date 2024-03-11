Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Final Ride: 1-14 CAV hosts their last Spur Ride [Image 21 of 21]

    The Final Ride: 1-14 CAV hosts their last Spur Ride

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spur Holders assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment walk back to the start of their lane during the 1-14 CAV Spur Ride on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 12, 2024. Spur Holders walk with the teams in the spur ride and run the different lanes for the spur candidates. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8291849
    VIRIN: 240312-A-CK914-1245
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    JBLM
    WARHORSE
    ICORPS
    Cav Scout
    19D

