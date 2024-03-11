U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Mar. 11, 2024. McMicken is a Leonville, Louisiana native who has served in tactical aircraft maintenance for the Air Force across the globe since 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8291770
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-AM378-1099
|Resolution:
|1768x2655
|Size:
|319.78 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Leonville native Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken selected for F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
