    Leonville native Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken selected for F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Mar. 11, 2024. McMicken is a Leonville, Louisiana native who has served in tactical aircraft maintenance for the Air Force across the globe since 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    louisiana
    f-16 fighting falcon
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    leonville

