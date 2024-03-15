Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th Philip A. Connelly [Image 3 of 3]

    57th Philip A. Connelly

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 1003rd QM Field Feeding Detachment participated in the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly competition in the Reserve Field Category on March 9th at Camp Cobra, Nellis Air Force Base.

    The Philip A. Connelly Program embodies food service excellence carried out by culinary specialists with the aim of promoting and enhancing Army food service.

    The 1003rd QM Field Feeding Detachment presented a delectable and varied menu consisting of Buffalo Chicken over Rice, Green Beans with Potatoes and Bacon, Pulled Pork Slider with Pineapple Slaw, Fruit Salad, Gourmet Salad, Vegetable Soup, and Red Velvet Cake with Oreos.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8291466
    VIRIN: 240309-A-PK275-2143
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th Philip A. Connelly [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

