57th Philip A. Connelly

The 1003rd QM Field Feeding Detachment participated in the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly competition in the Reserve Field Category on March 9th at Camp Cobra, Nellis Air Force Base.



The Philip A. Connelly Program embodies food service excellence carried out by culinary specialists with the aim of promoting and enhancing Army food service.



The 1003rd QM Field Feeding Detachment presented a delectable and varied menu consisting of Buffalo Chicken over Rice, Green Beans with Potatoes and Bacon, Pulled Pork Slider with Pineapple Slaw, Fruit Salad, Gourmet Salad, Vegetable Soup, and Red Velvet Cake with Oreos.

