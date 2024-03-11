Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    387th National Guard Birthday Run [Image 6 of 6]

    387th National Guard Birthday Run

    NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    Staff members assigned to the National Guard's Professional Education Center conducted a run to celebrate the National Guard's 387th birthday on Camp Robinson, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss)

