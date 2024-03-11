Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Accreditation [Image 1 of 2]

    TRADOC Accreditation

    NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    The National Guard's Professional Education Center (PEC) is awarded accreditation by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, on July 12, 2023. The staff at PEC underwent a week-long evaluation of their curriculum by members of TRADOC's Quality Assurance team that resulted in the campus being reaffirmed as "accredited. " (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8290320
    VIRIN: 230712-A-XK819-2104
    Resolution: 5682x3788
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Accreditation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRADOC Accreditation
    TRADOC Accreditation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Professional Education Center
    PEC
    NGPEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT