The National Guard's Professional Education Center (PEC) is awarded accreditation by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, on July 12, 2023. The staff at PEC underwent a week-long evaluation of their curriculum by members of TRADOC's Quality Assurance team that resulted in the campus being reaffirmed as "accredited. " (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8290320 VIRIN: 230712-A-XK819-2104 Resolution: 5682x3788 Size: 2.8 MB Location: NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRADOC Accreditation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.