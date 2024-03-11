Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culture Potluck 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    Culture Potluck 2023

    NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    Soldiers assigned to the National Guard's Professional Education Center participated in a culture potluck on Camp Robinson, Arkansas, on May 19, 2023. The Soldiers were able to bring in different dishes to share and enjoy quality rest and recuperation time together. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:02
    Location: NATIONAL GUARD PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION CENTER, AR, US
    This work, Culture Potluck 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Professional Education Center
    PEC
    NGPEC

