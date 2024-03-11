MSAU Defensive Tactics Class

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Logan Junkin, a Texas native and student with the Marine Security Augmentation Unit, subdues a classmate during the Defensive Tactics class at the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 13, 2024. The primary mission of MSAU is to provide random and periodic augmentation to Marine Security Guard Detachments pre-crises and during increased threat situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

