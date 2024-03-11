U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell T. Conway, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment incoming commander, assumes command from Capt. Michael N. Archer, the outgoing commander, Mar. 1 in Ansbach, Germany. 5-4 ADAR extends its gratitude to Capt. Archer for his dedicated service to the unit (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 05:36
|Photo ID:
|8289748
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-PE915-9923
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andrew Simeri, identified by DVIDS
