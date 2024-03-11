Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Change of Command

U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell T. Conway, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment incoming commander, assumes command from Capt. Michael N. Archer, the outgoing commander, Mar. 1 in Ansbach, Germany. 5-4 ADAR extends its gratitude to Capt. Archer for his dedicated service to the unit (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri).

