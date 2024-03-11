Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Change of Command

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell T. Conway, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment incoming commander, assumes command from Capt. Michael N. Archer, the outgoing commander, Mar. 1 in Ansbach, Germany. 5-4 ADAR extends its gratitude to Capt. Archer for his dedicated service to the unit (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8289748
    VIRIN: 240301-A-PE915-9923
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andrew Simeri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADA
    Air Defense
    Maneuver
    SHORAD
    MSHORAD

