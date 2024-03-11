PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) familiarize themselves with the LA9P laser dazzler during non-lethal weapons training. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 23:05 Photo ID: 8289461 VIRIN: 240220-N-FI026-2202 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.03 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.