Midshipman 3rd Class Chad Bo, student at U.S. Naval Academy, listens to the speakers at the STEM and the Navy event hosted by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AAIA) in St. Louis, Mo. on March 13, 2024. Bo is attending his first year at the U.S. Naval Academy. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Iain Page)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US