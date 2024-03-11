Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW MV-22 Return to Flight [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd MAW MV-22 Return to Flight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Potter    

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe as an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to VMM-165 (Rein.) taxis out of the line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 12, 2024, marking the first operational flight of a I Marine Expeditionary Force MV-22 since the tiltrotor aircraft’s return to flight. The Marine Corps returned its MV-22s to flight status on March 8, 2024, following Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) announcement that deemed the aircraft safe to fly. The Marine Corps’ three-phased approach begins with a focus on regaining basic flight currency, rebuilding units instructor cadres, and achieving proficiency in Core and Basic skill training for pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Miramar
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    Marines
    MV-22

