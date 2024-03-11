3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Deployment – Port of Alexandroupolis

Greek military working dog “Roy”, specialized in explosive detection, inspects U.S. Army vehicle with his Instructor after offloading from the cargo vessel Leroy A. Mendonica at the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 14, 2024. The offload occurred during the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division’s nine-month deployment as a rotational troop. The 3/4 ID ABCT’s was met by several units to include the 839th Transportation Battalion of the 598th Transportation Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and host-nation partners who coordinated port operations to ensure 3/4 ID ABCT’s successful arrival and preparation for onward movement into the European theater. 3/4 ID ABCT will play a critical role in its rotational deployment as it trains closely with European partners and allies to defend against threats to the shared security of the region. The deployment of ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe is evidence of the strong U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 07:11 Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR