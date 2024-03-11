Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Deployment – Port of Alexandroupolis [Image 9 of 11]

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Deployment – Port of Alexandroupolis

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks offloaded from the cargo vessel Leroy A. Mendonica at the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 14, 2024. The offload occurred during the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division’s nine-month deployment as a rotational troop. The 3/4 ID ABCT’s was met by several units to include the 839th Transportation Battalion of the 598th Transportation Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and host-nation partners who coordinated port operations to ensure 3/4 ID ABCT’s successful arrival and preparation for onward movement into the European theater. 3/4 ID ABCT will play a critical role in its rotational deployment as it trains closely with European partners and allies to defend against threats to the shared security of the region. The deployment of ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe is evidence of the strong U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 07:08
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
