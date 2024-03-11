Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 15 of 15]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia

    ULITHI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Patrick Dreiss, commanding officer of the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), makes a trade with a child on Ulthi Atoll, on Feb. 21, 2024. The crew completed a significant operational patrol under Operation Rematau from Feb. 15 to March 4, 2024, reinforcing the U.S. Coast Guard's commitment to maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8287580
    VIRIN: 240221-G-G0020-8527
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ULITHI, FM
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Frederick Hatch visits Ulithi Atoll
    USCGC Frederick Hatch takes on supplies to deliver to partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Pacific
    USCGC Frederick Hatch crew attends Pika Festival
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia under Operation Rematau
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia under Operation Rematau
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia
    USCGC Frederick Hatch conducts first-ever Palau enhanced bilateral boarding
    USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Palau
    FSM
    IUUF
    WPC1143
    Rematau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT