Lt. Patrick Dreiss, commanding officer of the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), makes a trade with a child on Ulthi Atoll, on Feb. 21, 2024. The crew completed a significant operational patrol under Operation Rematau from Feb. 15 to March 4, 2024, reinforcing the U.S. Coast Guard's commitment to maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 04:02 Photo ID: 8287580 VIRIN: 240221-G-G0020-8527 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 1.25 MB Location: ULITHI, FM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Frederick Hatch supports partners in the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.