Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERDC site visit [Image 4 of 6]

    ERDC site visit

    WEST MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Cory Koger (right), debris subject matter expert, briefs Dr. David Pittman, ERDC director, in West Maui, Hawai‘i, March 5, 2024. (USACE photo by Capt. Charles Bierwirth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:50
    Photo ID: 8286989
    VIRIN: 240305-A-OH867-2007
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 13.93 MB
    Location: WEST MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC site visit [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERDC site visit
    ERDC site visit
    ERDC site visit
    ERDC site visit
    ERDC site visit
    ERDC site visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT