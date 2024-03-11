Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port

Maj. Kathleen Keller, a logistics officer assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade, led a rehearsal of concept briefing to ensure safe and secure vessel, harbor and pier side operations at the Newport News Marine Terminal in support of global overseas operations March 13.

