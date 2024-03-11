Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port [Image 3 of 3]

    Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Maj. Kathleen Keller, a logistics officer assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade, led a rehearsal of concept briefing to ensure safe and secure vessel, harbor and pier side operations at the Newport News Marine Terminal in support of global overseas operations March 13.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:30
    Photo ID: 8286985
    VIRIN: 240313-A-QT896-2902
    Resolution: 4706x2927
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port [Image 3 of 3], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Logistics officers, Transportation NCOs, lead joint operation at strategic military port
    Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port
    Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT