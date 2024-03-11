Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with the United Kingdom Defence Select Committee

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 6, 2024) Right Honorable Sir Jeremy Quin, Martin Docherty-Hughes, and fellow United Kingdom Defence Select Committee members, meet with Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, while aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

