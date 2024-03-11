Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with the United Kingdom Defence Select Committee [Image 8 of 8]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with the United Kingdom Defence Select Committee

    JAPAN

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 6, 2024) Right Honorable Sir Jeremy Quin, Martin Docherty-Hughes, and fellow United Kingdom Defence Select Committee members, meet with Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, while aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8286949
    VIRIN: 240306-N-FA353-1007
    Resolution: 6151x4394
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

