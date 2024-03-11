JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Paratroopers Support Joint Forcible Entry

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, support 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, personnel during a nighttime joint forcible entry into the mock village of Deboiser during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-05 near Fort Johnson, Louisiana, March 10, 2024. More than 4,000 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers will participate in the exercise, validating their mission readiness and ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)

