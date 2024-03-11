Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Paratroopers Support Joint Forcible Entry [Image 9 of 10]

    JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Paratroopers Support Joint Forcible Entry

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, support 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, personnel during a nighttime joint forcible entry into the mock village of Deboiser during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-05 near Fort Johnson, Louisiana, March 10, 2024. More than 4,000 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers will participate in the exercise, validating their mission readiness and ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 14:53
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    AATW
    JRTC 24-05

